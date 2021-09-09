Music fans say masks will not hinder their rush to see a full lineup of shows coming to the Central Coast

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A stream of enthusiastic fans have returned to music venues throughout the Central Coast in the last few weeks, and along with their tickets, some COVID requirements have to be met to get through the doors.

"I think they are great. I think it creates a sense of security for people coming in. I am all for it." said Raul Cano-Rogers with Live Notes, a Santa Barbara based music site. He was attending the Wallflowers concert at the Lobero Theatre Wednesday night wearing a Jimi Hendrix mask.

David Asbell, Lobero Theatre Executive Director, said the return to indoor concerts has been received with tremendous enthusiasm. "Overwhelmingly great. I have been on the vaccination check points. To a person they say 'Thank you for doing this we feel safer coming in by doing this.'"

He says it allows the theatre to bring in many different shows.

For those who are not able to meet the protocol rules, they are getting a refund for their ticket.

Some people have forgotten their vaccination card or their wallet with their photo ID which is required to enter.

Staff members are on the sidewalk checking guests before they go up the brick steps to the theatre entrance.

Outside no masks are required in the open air setting where drinks are sold. Inside masks are mandatory and no food or drink is allowed.

With that, guests are wearing their masks throughout the shows, and have to power their cheers through the face coverings.

Asbell says all the artists are getting checked back stage. The staff has been vaccinated.

Protocols are listed on the Lobero web site.

Theaters throughout the Central Coast whether they are inside only or are outside amphitheater - bowl settings have strict guidelines during the pandemic. Some have strengthened them in the last few weeks and reposted to their sites.

The Majestic Ventura Theatre, dark for months is reopening tonight with Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real. Covid rules are in place there except where food or drink is being consumed.

The Santa Barbara Bowl has a vaccination or proof of a negative test requirement as well for its shows. The venue seats 4500.

