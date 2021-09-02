Santa Barbara’s luxury Hotel Californian sells to Foley Entertainment Group

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The picturesque Hotel Californian, near the Santa Barbara waterfront has been purchased by the Foley Entertainment Group.

Chairman Bill Foley has had a deep connection to the Santa Barbara area for years, and his Foley Estates Winery is nearby in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The 121-room hotel on State Street at Mason covers three corners.

In a statement, Foley said, “Hotel Californian’s reputation for five-star service perfectly aligns with the

philosophy of Foley Entertainment Group and allows guests to experience true luxury at

one of the finest oceanside properties in all of California. What makes the acquisition

even more special for us is our family’s connection to and love for the city of Santa

Barbara. It is a magnificent place.”

Operations will continue to be in the hands of Managing Director Warren Nocon who has been with the hotel since 2013.

Foley Entertainment Group co-CEO Randy Morton said, “Hotel Californian has

embraced the incredible opportunity of being part of the renaissance of Lower State Street

and the growth of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. We look forward to innovative

collaborations with the Foley Food & Wine Society and other FEG entities to enhance the

guest experience even further.”

The group is also announcing plans to make the Blackbird restaurant the future home of the Foley Food & Wine Society tasting bar, with plans for an opening this fall.

Prior to the three-corner Hotel Californian, the original building was on only the southwest side and was built in 1925. It was damaged shortly after it opened, during a large earthquake.

The modern-day luxury version of this landmark reopened in 2017.

It has distinctively designed elements from the entrance plazas to the individual rooms. There's also a roof top pool, meeting spaces and easy access to the waterfront, Funk Zone and downtown.

Prior to this development, the lower State Street "gateway to Santa Barbara" was in a transition from years of neglect and vacancies that left many businesses including car dealerships, restaurants and retail spaces empty.

The Foley Entertainment Group reports it has a portfolio that includes the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League, the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor

Football League, two community hockey facilities, the 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center

venue in Henderson, NV scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, the Vegas Golden

Knights Foundation, Hotel Les Mars and Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg,

California, Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, California, and

Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, Montana.

