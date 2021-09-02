Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors urge community to take COVID safety measures ahead of Santa Maria Rodeo

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Labor Day weekend approaches, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are urging the community to take COVID safety precautions.

Doctors say many are expected to gather for a variety of upcoming events.

One of those events includes the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo set to begin Thursday.

If you're planning to attend the rodeo, doctors are recommending everyone to wear a mask, even if you're outdoors.

Administrators at the hospital say the number of COVID-19 patients coming in continues to rise.

Their hope is everyone will enjoy the holiday weekend while maintaining safety measures.