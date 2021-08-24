Boil water advisory lifted in San Luis Obispo neighborhood

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A boil water advisory was lifted for a San Luis Obispo neighborhood Tuesday.

The advisory was first issued on Sunday after a 16-inch water main broke and caused a loss of water pressure within one part of the city's water distribution system.

As a precaution, the city issued a boil water notice to properties that were impacted. That included about 200 homes near the intersection of Ella Street and Johnson Avenue.

City staff will also notify neighbors who were impacted by hand-delivering notices to homes and businesses Wednesday morning.

Crews tested water quality and confirmed it was safe to drink before lifting the advisory.

“We know this was an inconvenience and caused concern for some of our residents. We thank our community for their patience while we confirmed that it is no longer necessary for people in the affected areas to boil their tap water or to consume bottled water,” said Aaron Floyd, City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Director, in a press release.

The city distributed free bottled water to people who were impacted while the boil water advisory was in effect.