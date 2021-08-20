Gun buy back set for Saturday in Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara gun buyback is set for Saturday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

It takes place from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

After a violent start to the year with multiple shootings, fatalities and fear in the Santa Barbara community, a joint effort to have a gun buyback has been put together.

The Coalition Against Gun Violence is working with city and community leaders along with law enforcement.

It will be an anonymous gun buyback.

The event has proven to be successful in the past with hundreds of weapons turned in.

Some are old, vintage or rarely used weapons and some are being surrendered by families who no longer want them in their household for safety reasons including the risk of suicide.

Smart and Final has provided certificates from $100. to $200. for those turning in guns.