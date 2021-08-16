New MTD routes up and running as the public and students are on the move again

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new Metropolitan Transit District schedule is in place to handle increasing passengers and students.

Many local school districts are bringing students back for in-class learning, and with that, the ridership count is going up.

There will be resumed routes to and from Santa Barbara City College, UC Santa Barbara, and area junior and senior high schools. Thousands of students are expected to use the bus service weekly.

The downtown, waterfront and Seaside shuttles will still remain out of service.

During the main months of the pandemic, bus service was scaled back but routes were still in place to insure reliable transportation for those without cars, and especially the local work force.

