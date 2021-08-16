New lane striping could make Chapala Street safer in one section of Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On a busy section of Chapala Street in Santa Barbara, where accidents have happened far too often for city transportation officials, changes are being considered.

This week the City Council will discuss restriping the street where it is two lanes, down to one lane. The area would be from Arrellaga Street up to just before Mission Street where it will then widen out to two lanes again at the signal light.

The traffic volume is high in this area, and cross traffic has had challenges getting through. Of the accidents there, many are broad-side collisions.

A new signal light is also proposed at Arrellaga Street.

Community outreach and meetings have been held. While the plan has been favored by residents, there was concern over some loss of parking spaces in the plan and a request for more speed enforcement.

