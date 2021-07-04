Olympic high jumper adding to Cunningham family legacy

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School's new Peabody Stadium is honoring a sports family with Santa Barbara ties.

The track at the stadium was named the Cunningham Track after former Dons football greats Bruce, Anthony, Sam and Randall. Sam and Randall went on to become NFL Pro Bowlers.

Randall's daughter Vashti is now adding to the impressive family legacy as an Olympic high jumper. Vashti won the high jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon last month to qualify for the Tokyo games in August.

She also competed in the high jump in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio.

"Over the last five years, I've had a lot of time to just mature and mentally get stronger and get more comfortable and confident with my jumping," she said during Saturday's dedication.

Randall says Vashti spent time practicing her jumping at the new track this week. She heads to Tokyo in late July.

"I really love the Santa Barbara High School facility," Vashti said. "I think that it is a very fast track. It's also very comfortable and I just enjoyed the whole view and just the vibes here. The coach was awesome. Everyone that came out to support. It really meant a lot."

Vashti is one of the favorites to take home the gold medal in high jump.