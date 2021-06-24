Driver in suspected DUI crash that killed Ventura teen charged with vehicle manslaughter

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man accused of driving under the influence and killing one of his passengers in a crash earlier this week has been charged with manslaughter.

Nelson Manuel Rivas, 22, was charged in the death of a 16-year-old Ventura girl and the serious bodily injury of a 17-year-old Oxnard girl for a crash that happened Sunday morning near Ventura.

Rivas faces felony charges for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and child endangerment.

Early Sunday morning, Rivas was seen by California Highway Patrol driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra on southbound Highway 101 at a high rate of speed. Rivas lost control of his vehicle and crashed down an embankment near Victoria Avenue.

His two passengers were ejected from the vehicle. A 16-year-old girl died at the scene and a 17-year-old was seriously injured.

Rivas was arrested at the scene of the crash and appeared in court the following day. He is due back in court on Friday for bail review hearing. He is currently in custody with bail set at $85,000.

The crash remains under investigation by CHP. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Ventura area California Highway Patrol at 805-662-2640.