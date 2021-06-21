Teen killed in suspected DUI crash near Ventura

Traffic

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured after they were ejected from a vehicle that crashed early Saturday morning near Ventura.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 south of Victoria Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sentra left the roadway and overturned down a dirt embankment. The two passengers were both ejected. A 16-year-old girl died at the scene and a 17-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with major injuries. Her condition is unclear at this time.

CHP said the driver, identified as a 22-year-old Oxnard man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver could also face charges for felony gross vehicular manslaughter, CHP said.

The crash is under investigation by CHP. Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Ventura area California Highway Patrol at 805-662-2640.