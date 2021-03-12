CSUCI nursing students volunteering at multiple vaccination sites

News

GOLETA, Calif. -- Nursing students at CSUCI are volunteering at vaccination sites up and down the coast. The vaccination rollout is even helping them log their hours so they can graduate.

Hundreds of nursing students from Cal State Channel Islands are lending a helping hand with the vaccine rollout at Cottage Health in Goleta.

“So at the clinic they are checking people in, and they are doing the injections, and they are documenting as well,” said Jaime Lapeyre, who is the Program Director of the Nursing Program at CSUCI.

Courtney Pagel is one of the 250 nursing students at Cal State Channel Islands who is volunteering at vaccination clinics in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties.

“It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a big movement,” said Pagel. “It is like the next step forward to getting back to some normalcy.”

“I was very excited, and a little bit nervous just because it is different than the clinical setting in the hospital,” said Rachel Stein, who is in her second year of the nursing program.

“The students are so eager to be out in the community and really get to utilize the things that they are taught in the nursing program,” said Lapeyre.

The pandemic made it difficult for nursing students to log clinical hours they need to graduate, but volunteering to administer vaccines is helping.

“We will be giving them some clinical hours for this but, they go above and beyond so they are here as much as they can be and so we will be giving them a little bit of credit but they are all doing more than the credit that we give them,” said Lapeyre.

“I think that this is hopefully a once and a life time opportunity,” said Stein.