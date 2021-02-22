Santa Barbara County crime ticks slightly up in 2020

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies responded to more crime across Santa Barbara County in 2020. A new reporter from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office stats on average 1.2 more crimes were committed across the county in 2020 than 2019. A total of 2,914 crimes were committed in 2020 compared to the 2,470 in 2019.

Over a ten year average crime was up even less. There were 2,828.8 crimes committed in Santa Barbara County over a 10 year average. And 2020 average just less than 0.25 crimes per day.

SBSO states thefts in the county hit a five-year high, 2,010 in 2020. 2016 was the previous high, 1,955. And motor vehicle thefts also hit a five-year high, 156. 2018 was the previous high at 103.