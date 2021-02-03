United Boys & Girls Club rallies student teachers to help kids make the grade in 2021

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The trend of young students slipping in their grades and overall school work is alarming, and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County has a solution.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Baker says the clubs are prepared to coordinate Saturday sessions for elementary kids using student teachers.

The plan is a win-win. The struggling students will get extra time to bring their grades up and the student teachers will continue to get practical experience. It is especially important for both during the pandemic.

Baker says the need is clear. The students have already shown an interest in learning in the club environment with other supervised programs that have been offered to assist them during the regularly scheduled school sessions run via zoom with their teachers.

Seven sites have been involved in this program for most of last year and into this year.

