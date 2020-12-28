Santa Barbara’s newest storm drain gets its first test

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sunday night into Monday, Santa Barbara’s wettest storm hit the South Coast. Santa Barbara Public Works teams were out inspecting the city for flooding and damage. One major concern the new storm drain rebuilt this fall.

After Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial end of summer, the city upgraded its flood drain. The drain expelled water collected on Santa Barbara’s northern Eastside and flushed it out into the ocean at East Beach.

The drain was over 50 years old. And Sunday into Monday’s rainstorm was the first test for the drain.