Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:03 pm

Santa Barbara’s newest storm drain gets its first test

East Beach Storm Drain
Scott Sheahen / KEYT
Eastside stormwater drain
Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sunday night into Monday, Santa Barbara’s wettest storm hit the South Coast. Santa Barbara Public Works teams were out inspecting the city for flooding and damage. One major concern the new storm drain rebuilt this fall.

After Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial end of summer, the city upgraded its flood drain. The drain expelled water collected on Santa Barbara’s northern Eastside and flushed it out into the ocean at East Beach. 

The drain was over 50 years old. And Sunday into Monday’s rainstorm was the first test for the drain.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Scott, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content