Christmas with Santa Barbara City Fire prepared in case of emergency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Not everyone is able to take Christmas off. For Santa Barbara first responders, Christmas, like other holidays, is just another day on the calendar. Santa Barbara City Fire officials said they have their station fully staffed in case of an emergency.

Christmas at Santa Barbara City Fire stations is a little more relaxed. Fire officials said the on-duty battalion chiefs ease up on some of the to-do lists to make working the holiday easier. They allow their firefighters more free time to be used to work out or watch basketball and football games on TV.

They said if there is an emergency the firefighters will need to respond like any other day. And emergencies aren’t any smaller just because it’s a holiday.