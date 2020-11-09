Isla Vista homeless may soon get housing help and camp cleanups

News

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The growing number of homeless sites in Isla Vista has become a priority concern for Santa Barbara County. A cleanup plan dn relocation into safer housing is in the works.

The Santa Barbara County Fire department has reviewed the main camp location near Embarcadero Hall and found fire risks along with health and safety concerns.

A cleanup plan is in the works using many agencies who will also assist those living in the camps with homeless relocation housing if they are willing to come off the streets.

It has been successful in other areas.

Current concerns include unsafe living conditions, use of fire in an unapproved areas, biohazards and the growing health risks to the nearby community.

A temporary housing shelter would be funded through government grants and last no more than six months. Additional housing efforts will be an ongoing process.

To ready the full report go to : Santa Barbara County Supervisors