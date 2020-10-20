How flood prepared are you

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Every county in California has been declared a federal flood disaster area at least once in the last 20 years. That’s according to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) as California kicks off Flood Preparedness Week.

CDWR officials remind heavy rains after wildfires can cause catastrophic flooding. Flooding, landslides and debris flows can occur in areas recently burned by wildfires.

Santa Barbara County is still recovering from flooding and debris flows following the Thomas Fire. The difference between flooding and debris flows is something Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is highlighting. They’re encouraging residents to check their insurance policies. They state flood insurance covers mudflow, it does not cover debris flow.

This week state and local officials are encouraging Californians to be flood-ready, to make a plan and practice it. For more information about being flood prepared visit the CDWR website.