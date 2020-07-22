More Downtown Santa Barbara road closures coming for businesses to expand

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Prepare for new road closures Thursday. Santa Barbara officials will close more blocks and lanes to allow downtown business to expand out during the pandemic.

The additional road closures were announced last week. And Thursday work will begin to close the streets and lanes.

Transportation and parking manager, Rob Dayton, said the city plans to narrow two lanes of the 400 block of State Street, one block south of where the street closure currently starts, close parts of West Victoria Street and changing the 1300 block of State Street.

Dayton added cement k rail will be used to help protect people walking and dining in the streets due to the closures. That railing is expected to be put in place early Thursday morning.

During Tuesday's city council meeting a handful of businesses on West Victoria Street spoke during public comment urging the city to close the street in front of their business. Closing the street allows businesses to expand their footprint outside.

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, has added restrictions preventing some businesses from letting customers inside. Newsom said having businesses outside is safe and spreads COVID-19 less than people being inside.