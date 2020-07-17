New street closures coming to Downtown Santa Barbara

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara closed seven blocks of State Street at the end of May. The purpose to allow restaurants and bars to expand outside onto the street to allow for more physical distancing. The reception around town has been great.

Now the city is working to expand on street closures. Transplanning and parking manager, Rob Dayton, said next week the city plans to narrow two lanes of the 400 block of State Street, one block south of where the street closure starts. The lane closures will allow businesses on the 400 block to expand out into the street.

Dayton added the city is also planning on closing part of West Victoria Street near Bohnett Park to accommodate the public market and other restaurants on that block.