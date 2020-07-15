Free summer movies come with a grit, grace and glory theme at the West Wind drive-in

News

GOLETA, Calf. - The UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures summer movie series is dark this year in the courthouse lawn setting, but it shines on the big screen at the alternate site, the West Wind drive-in.

With the COVID-19 risks, this popular outside film series that draws about 2-3000 weekly was reimagined by UCSB in collaboration with the Carpinteria Movies in the Park and several sponsors including Montecito Bank & Trust, The Independent, The Voice Magazine, the City of Goleta, the County Office of Arts and Culture, UCSB Athletics and KLITE radio 101.7.

The theme is "grit, grace and glory." The Arts & Lectures series promotes it as "movies under the stars in your cars."

The first film will the Tom Hanks, Geena Davis movie, A League of Their Own.

Next week will be the Karate Kid. (A complete listing is in the link below.)

The gates open at 7:30 p.m. at the site located at 907 S. Kellogg Ave.

The movie airs at 8:30 p.m.

Cars will be spaced out by 10 feet.

Concessions will be sold by Dave's dogs, Kona Ice, and the Santa Barbara Food Connection.

For more information go to: UCSB Arts & Lectures