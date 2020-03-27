Temporary closure of Chumash Casino extended 30 more days

News

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.- The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez to extend its closure at least another 30 days, according to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The Chumash closed the casino on March 15 because of fears of the coronavirus spreading into the Tri-County area. Since this announcement, COVID-19 cases started being reported in Santa Barbara County and Governor Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order.

“We believe that closing our operations when we did was the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our team members, guests and the greater community,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Extending the closure falls in line with the serious measures our local, state and federal agencies have taken to help protect the population and not overwhelm the heroes working in clinics and hospitals throughout the nation.”

The casino closure has forced the Chumash to furlough many of its employees in the past weeks. The tribe says it will continue to reassess when it will reopen based off of the latest information with the coronavirus.