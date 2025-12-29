Five Cities Fire Providing Free Chipping for Arroyo Grande Residents

Below is a press release from the Five Cities Fire Authority regarding free chipping services for residents of Arroyo Grande.

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – In collaboration with the San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council, City of Arroyo Grande, and the Five Cities Fire Authority, a free chipping event will be held on January 13th, 2026, for residents that live within the designated Fire Severity Zones. This work is part of an ongoing effort to reduce hazardous fuels and wildfire risk.

Important Dates:

Be Ready by Monday, January 12, 2026

Chipping crews begin Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Crews will work throughout the week. There are no specific appointment times, and you do not need to be home.

Sign Up Here: https://firesafeslo.org/Chipping/

Please Read Carefully:

Your pile must meet the guidelines below and be placed along a roadside that crews and equipment can

easily access.

Piles that do not meet requirements will NOT be chipped and will be left behind.

Crews do not limb trees

Crews do not carry piles to the road

Chipping Guidelines:

Pile Size & Shape