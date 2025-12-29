Five Cities Fire Providing Free Chipping for Arroyo Grande Residents
Below is a press release from the Five Cities Fire Authority regarding free chipping services for residents of Arroyo Grande.
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – In collaboration with the San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council, City of Arroyo Grande, and the Five Cities Fire Authority, a free chipping event will be held on January 13th, 2026, for residents that live within the designated Fire Severity Zones. This work is part of an ongoing effort to reduce hazardous fuels and wildfire risk.
Important Dates:
- Be Ready by Monday, January 12, 2026
- Chipping crews begin Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Crews will work throughout the week. There are no specific appointment times, and you do not need to be home.
Sign Up Here: https://firesafeslo.org/Chipping/
Please Read Carefully:
Your pile must meet the guidelines below and be placed along a roadside that crews and equipment can
easily access.
Piles that do not meet requirements will NOT be chipped and will be left behind.
- Crews do not limb trees
- Crews do not carry piles to the road
Chipping Guidelines:
Pile Size & Shape
- Maximum size: 20 ft long x 4 ft wide x 4 ft high
- One linear pile per reservation
- No tangled or “beehive” piles — these will be skipped
What's Allowed
- Vegetation only
- Branches under 8 inches in diameter
Where to Place your Pile
- Within 5 feet of an accessible roadway
- Do not block roads, driveways, or hydrants
- Pile must be clearly visible and easy to access
- Avoid muddy or soft dirt roads
Prep Tips
- Stack neatly with cut ends facing the street
- Do not bag or tie vegetation
- Have your pile ready by 8:00 AM on January 13
No lumber, root balls, palm, yucca, or poison oak
We appreciate your cooperation and participation.
The projects are grant-funded by the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council. For further information contact greg@firesafeslo.org