Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Warns Community About Phone Scams: Hang Up, Don’t Pay

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office regarding fraudulent phone calls.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about an increase in fraudulent phone calls where scammers pose as officials and attempt to pressure victims into paying money.

In these scams, callers claim you owe fines, missed tolls, or face arrest unless you make an immediate payment through gift cards, wire transfers, or electronic apps. These calls can sound convincing, but they are fraudulent. The Sheriff’s Office will never demand payment over the phone, request gift cards, or threaten arrest for unpaid fines.

If you receive a suspicious call:

· Hang up immediately.

· Do not send money or share personal information.

· Call the Sheriff’s Office to verify.

“These scammers rely on fear and urgency to trick people into handing over money,” said Chief Deputy Brad Welch. “We want our community to know they always have the right to hang up and call us directly to confirm whether the call is legitimate.”

You can reach the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at any time of the day or night at (805)683-2724.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages community members to share this warning with family, friends, and neighbors—especially seniors, who are often targeted by these schemes.