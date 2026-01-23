District Attorney’s Office warns of scammers impersonating the local prosecutor

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office issued a warning to the public about a scam were people are impersonating the District Attorney in emails and text messages.

These communications are fraudulent stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the scam.

Scammers are posing as the local prosecutor and asking people to purchase gift cards or reply to the message with a "convenient" phone number explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, their office will never ask for gift cards, personal information, or phone numbers through unsolicited emails or texts.

Each message tries to create a sense of urgency and uses a well-known elected official to gain the trust of the public.

This is a form of phishing, or scams intended to collect personal information or money by impersonating trusted people or organizations, and there are a few tips the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office shared Friday that you can use to protect yourself and your information.

Phishing Tips

Do not respond to unsolicited emails or texts. Scammers send these messages from trusted sources hoping you respond.

Never provide personal or financial information to people you don't know or can't confirm. Legitimate organizations can and will confirm their identity.

Be careful about unconventional methods of sending money. Sending money using gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers are key indicators that the request may be a scam.

Be cautious about what you post on social media and online. Information about yourself, such as your location and activities, can be used to create more trust for scammers.

Be vigilant of phishing attempts from trusted sources. Messages from elected officials, celebrities, or high-profile people are often used to scam people into sending money or private information.

What to do if you are a victim of a scam

If you, or someone you know, believes they are the victim of a scam, you can call the District Attorney's Scam Hotline at 805-568-2442.

If the situation is urgent, or if you are afraid for your safety, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office encourages you to contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.