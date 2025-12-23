Grinch screening benefits Santa Barbara Humane

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" screened at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria for a worthy cause.

The screening during Tuesday's rainy afternoon was part of the nonprofit's Season of Giving holiday film series.

Ticket sales and donations will help Santa Barbara Humane in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in the New Year.

Pet donations piled up under a tree and some of the items came from Juno the Klepto Kat.

They include tea towels she has found on her adventures.

Santa Barbara Humane Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl said she was grateful to the Alcazar and the Carpinteria community for coming out.

"We are all about keeping animals and their families together especially during the holiday season, " said Van Tuyl.

She also shared some advice for dog walkers during the storm.

"Just make sure your dog knows that everything is going to be okay and they may not want to go out as often but it will be fine this storm will pass."

The Alcazar has all kinds of things going on that will help people find shelter from the incoming storms.

For more information visit https://sbhumane.org or https://thealcazar.org