Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory Hosts Kids Day to Help Children See Clearly

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory host another successful Kids Day on Sunday.

It's a day when the popular local business gives children in need free glasses, following free eye exams.

"We've been doing for, more than 30 years now and, and it's all about the community," said Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory President Gregg Feldman.

He has worked alongside his father Rick for years and together the Feldman family has been giving back for decades.

Optometrist Dr. Joshua Pe said Sunday was his first Kids Day.

"It's a great way to give back to the community and, you know, really be active as a part of, the Santa Barbara community," said Pe.

Feldman said they served about 100 kids.

Some of the children had never had an eye exam.

"We're able to help the community. Help support the community in a special way. The kids really appreciate, sometimes for the first time, they get glasses that they didn't know they needed," said Feldman.

They had help on Sunday from a special Santa Claus who shared his own story.

"When I was a young man, my family was very poor. And there was an elderly gentleman in our neighborhood that used to bring gift, one year I asked him what he would like from me in return for his kindness and he told me when I got older, I d like you to pay this forward," said Santa.

Kids Day helps children see clearly in school and life.

"There's a real need for, for the, the kids and families. Some of which just can't afford glasses. And, when when kids can't see, they can't achieve their potential," said Feldman.