Silver Strand neighbors and surfers team up to help

Silver Strand locals donate to fire survivors in Malibu
today at 9:23 pm
Published 9:11 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Silver Strand locals teamed up with the Malibu Surf Association to help fire survivors.

They set up a donation location in Silver Strand on Sunday.

People dropped off clothing, shoes, toiletries, pet supplies, and even toys nonstop.

Surfer Mary Osborne and others rented a Uhaul truck.

They filled it to the brim with donations

"This has been overwhelming, said organizer Rhonda Natividad, "I mean the community, Silver Strand, especially partnering with Mary Osborne and her putting me in touch with the right people, I feel good that it is going into good hands in Malibu, I am just overwhelmed I want to thank everybody for just turning out you see it, it had just been amazing."

Her friend and organizer Jenna Haendiges shared similar thoughts.

"I feel the same way, it has just been an amazing turn out," said Haendiges, " we have such a good community here of  people I call it our family just a family of neighbors and friends it has just been really great."

The volunteers plan to  deliver the items to Malibu on Wednesday.

They are local helpers and they will continue to do what they can.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

