Bowl of Thanks benefits Food Share of Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.-The annual Bowl of Thanks included a pottery marketplace and music.

Bowl of Thanks celebrated its sixth year on Saturday, and its first year in the Ventura Harbor.

Customers bought donated bowls and had a chance to fill them with free samples of chowder and other dishes at harbor restaurants and businesses including Andria's Seafood, Baja Bay Surf N' Taco, Boatyard Pub, Brophy Bros., Coastal Cone, Margarita Villa, The Greek, Top This Chocolate and The Loose Cannon.

Artists said they enjoyed sharing their work.

They also hope to inspire others to give pottery a try.

"We are very excited because over 700 bowls have been donated by local potters, " said ceramic artist Rebecca Catterall," Every dime from the sale of a $25 bowl goes to Food Share and the second portion of the event is this marketplace where local potters have set up booths and we are able to sell our work and introduce people to ceramics."

They sold more than bowls.

Shoppers also bought ceramic Christmas ornaments and gifts.

If you missed the Bowl of Thanks and wish to donate visit https://foodshare.com