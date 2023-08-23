Skip to Content
A donation drive for Lahaina by the Home Improvement Center exceeds its goal

The Home Improvement store in Santa Barbara has exceeded its donation drive to help Lahaina.
John Palminteri
The Home Improvement store in Santa Barbara has exceeded its donation drive to help Lahaina.
By
Published 10:51 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A one week fundraising drive has exceeded its goal to raise money for the victims of the recent, fatal Lahaina fire.

The ACE Home Improvement Center in Santa Barbara set out to raise $10,000. By earlier this week when the drive concluded, the donations totaled $12,264.

Customers checking out were asked by staff if they wanted to make a direct donation or round up their tickets and have that money go as a donation.

Owner Gary Simpson said, "We really appreciate all the generous customers who offered donations during our 'help-the-folks-of-Lahaina' Direct Relief campaign."

Simpson said if any customer still wants to donate with a check, they can do so by the end of the week. That money will be contributed to Direct Relief which is providing vital medical supplies for those in need on Maui.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

