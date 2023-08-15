Home Improvement Center launches matching donation drive to help victims of the Maui fires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The ACE Home Improvement Center in Santa Barbara is collaborating with Direct Relief to help the victims of the Maui fires.

Beginning today the Home Improvement Center will take customer donations directly or take a donation in the form of rounding up a transaction to the next whole dollar.

Owner Gary Simpson says the goal is to match the donations and raise $10,000 in the next week.

That money will go to Direct Relief to help with badly needed medical supplies in Lahaina.

The Home Improvement Center is located on 415 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.