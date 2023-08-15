Skip to Content
What's Right

Home Improvement Center launches matching donation drive to help victims of the Maui fires

The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center is hoping to raise $10,000 in the next week to help the victims of the Hawaii fires.
Home Improvement Center
The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center is hoping to raise $10,000 in the next week to help the victims of the Hawaii fires.
By
today at 2:03 am
Published 1:46 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The ACE Home Improvement Center in Santa Barbara is collaborating with Direct Relief to help the victims of the Maui fires.

Beginning today the Home Improvement Center will take customer donations directly or take a donation in the form of rounding up a transaction to the next whole dollar.

Owner Gary Simpson says the goal is to match the donations and raise $10,000 in the next week.

That money will go to Direct Relief to help with badly needed medical supplies in Lahaina.

The Home Improvement Center is located on 415 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.

Article Topic Follows: What's Right

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content