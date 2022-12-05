Skip to Content
Donations could bring special gifts to financial strapped families with the United Boys & Girls Club this holiday season

Donations will help United Boys & Girls club members have Christmas gifts.
United Boys & Girls
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Families on tight budgets with the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County will get a helping hand with every special donation that comes in.


The program allows someone who is making a donation to choose a family and fund the gifts the parents have requested.


It can help any of the families in clubs from Lompoc to Carpinteria

United Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Baker says, "we do the shopping.  We have a list of what the families really need.  We  get it. You help support that, you fund it.   The gifts all come from the parents for their kids. So it's a sense of dignity that they are able to provide for their  children."


The goal this year was 65 families, but the clubs say the need is even larger now.

To help contact: The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

