Matilda the Musical in the spotlight with the Lights Up! theatre company

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Lights Up! theatre company with some of the most talented young actors on the South Coast is presenting Matilda the Musical this weekend.

The show began Thursday night and continues through Saturday evening at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Cota St. There will also be a Saturday matinee.

These performances were on hold during the pandemic.

Matilda the Musical opened in London and has been described as the "standout musical of the decade."

It is a full company musical with musical numbers, dance routines and a look at rising stars in action.

For more information go to: Lights Up! Theatre Company. or the Marjorie Luke Theatre

