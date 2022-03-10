Donation goal for Direct Relief through the Santa Barbara International Film Festival now $100,000

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Using a nightly pitch for contributions, Santa Barbara International Film Festival Executive Direct Roger Durling says he has a goal of $100,000 for the donation drive to Direct Relief.



Durling gave an enthusiastic update at Wednesday night's special event with actor Benedict Cumberbatch who won the Cinema Vanguard Award Award.



"There was a cargo a couple of days ago from Poland and so far we have raised $87 thousand but we want to reach $100-thousand by the end of the festival so spread the word gang," he said.



Durling has been making these announcements throughout the festival.

Direct Relief, based in Santa Barbara, is ranked as one of the top organizations in the world to help with medical supplies during a political and natural crisis.



If you would like to contribute go to: SBIFF.org/ukraine