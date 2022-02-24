United Boys & Girls Club honors top attendees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On a chilly morning the hottest attendees to the United Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara County have won top honors. They are now Blue Card Members.

Damian Velasquez of Santa Barbara was the highest attendee in 2021, going into the downtown club on 227 days of the 238 days it was open.

14 other kids from Lompoc to Carpinteria were also honored at the Santa Barbara Club breakfast for exceeding 200 days in the club in a calendar year.

"We had 15 children that crossed that plateau", said CEO Michael Baker about the award recipients for 2021. "Keep in mind this was during a pandemic."

Board members and special guests were among those to make the presentations to the children.

Jesse Gonzalez from the Westside club was also awarded the Employee of the Year award, known as the Pat Wargo Award.

The club director of the year award went to Bryanne Morse fromLompoc.

The board member of the year award went to Louise Cruz and it was announced this award will be presented in her name going forward.