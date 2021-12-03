Thousands of dollars of holiday gifts for $1 at the Carpinteria Festival of Trees fundraiser

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - For the $1 ticket you buy at the 10th annual Lions Club Festival of Trees, you could come away with thousands of dollars in gifts.

The event is at 700 Linden Avenue in the former Austin's hardware store.

Each tree is a donation from a company or private citizen and they come with gifts and prizes that change with each display.

The tickets only require your name and phone number. You put them into tubs at each tree and if you win from that drawing, you get the tree and the gifts.

A variety pack can be found under each tree. This includes outdoor gear, power tools, wine, gift certificates and even $100 bills.

The Lions are using this as a fundraiser for the Carpinteria Skate Park which is close to its goal that could launch the construction at the proposed site near Carpinteria City Hall .

The Festival of Trees will conclude on Saturday, Dec.12 with a drawing at each tree.