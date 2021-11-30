$1 million donation helps United Boys & Girls Club in Santa Barbara County serve thousands heading into 2022

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Plans from the United Boys & Girls Club in Santa Barbara County to help thousands of kids throughout Santa Barbara County in 2022 has been boosted by a donation of $1 million from philanthropist Virgil Elings.

"I believe helping out with the education so they can spend more time doing that," said Elings while touring the Camp Whittier site in the Santa Ynez Valley.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Elings also helped to fund a rapid response plan to help with on-site education at the clubs when schools were remote and parents were at work.

This outside camp includes a science and math camp named after Elings and instructors there enrich the students in the outdoors environment. For some, it is their first exposure to a camp and learning about the environment this way.

Elings is an MIT graduate who had breakthrough work at UC Santa Barbara in the '90s. He founded Digital Technologies and has been supportive of several organizations and nonprofits in the community.

His name is on the Buellton Boys & Girls Club, as well as Elings Park off Las Positas and the Elings Hall at UC Santa Barbara where the California NanoSystems Institute is located.

For the youngest students, and those attending the clubs, he supports more hands-on learning with a teacher present.

"I don't believe in virtual education. Never have. I thought once they went to that they were going backwards," he said. Elings says during the pandemic many students had a difficult time learning, and the Boys & Girls clubs are helping them recover.

Executive Vice President of Advancement Laurie Leis says Elings sees the work the Boys & Girls Club is doing.

"He believes in us and my heart fills," Leis said. "We are really grateful for him and all support and supporting 5000 kids in our county."

Some of the new buildings at Camp Whittier visited by Elings Tuesday, were replaced after the destructive 2017 Whittier fire that roared through a portion of the 95 acres. Elings also saw school kids who were there for several days of learning and instruction they would not get on their campuses.

"There's some real gems in there too," he said. "They really need to be given a chance and they will do it on their own and so we are trying to give people a chance."

One of the students had an MIT hat on, the college where Elings attended.

United Boys & Girls Club Executive Officer Michael Baker said, "It's a whole new world and we don't know what is going to be down the road in 2022 and this gift is going to allow us to make sure we are not going to be turning anyone away in the future as well."

This comes at a time when there are needs for each club from Lompoc to Carpinteria and the donation is unrestricted on how it can be used.

"What made my heart fill today is hearing Virgil say the best investment he makes is in the Boys and Girls Club and that speaks volumes," Baker said. "People in this community know Virgil and what he gives to and when he steps up and gives to an organization like the Boys & Girls Club others will follow."

These days the after-school numbers at the clubs are coming back to close to pre-Covid levels, and no child is turned away.

"It's keeping connected with our kids that really, truly need us," Leis said.

