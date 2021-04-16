Rides to vaccination sites available from Easy Lift for those with mobility challenges

What's Right

GOLETA, Calif. - Easy Lift Transportation says it is ready to help anyone who needs to get a COVID-19 shot and has a transportation issue.

The company specializes in transporting those with mobility issues whether its long term or a recent need.

Executive Director Ernesto Paredes says Easy Lift has been working with the Family Service Agency and Cottage Hospital to meet the needs of those who are scheduled for shots and need a ride.

The service has a fleet of vehicles ready to go, and Paredes says there will be able to schedule the rides to make sure no one is left on the sidelines if they can not get to their appointment on their own.

Easy Lift Transportation was created in 1979 as part of the local Easter Seal Society. It incorporated as a nonprofit in 1981.

For more information go to : Easy Lift

