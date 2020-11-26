Rabbit apparel helps with protection for Boys & Girls club kids by donating new masks

What's Right

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The rabbit apparel company in Santa Barbara dropped off an early holiday surprise this week for some local children. (The company spells its name with a small "r".)

200 masks were delivered to the United Boys & Girls Club in downtown Santa Barbara. At the time, many students were taking part in learning sessions since they are not back in their normal school classrooms

Rabbit masks have a small company logo on side of a running rabbit.

The rabbit company has also made some special holiday masks with seasonal designs in white, red and green colors.

The gift was well received. CEO Michael Baker said he is so appreciative of the community support for the clubs from Lompoc to Carpinteria.

Not a day goes by "where we don't get a call from somebody who wants to do something, whether it's a donation of money or product or 'how can I help you?' with my services because they see what we are doing," said Baker.

