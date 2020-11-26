Hundreds of meals for those in need will be served carefully during this pandemic Thanksgiving

What's Right

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pandemic is not stopping the need to feed.

Hundreds of meals will be ready for those who are searching for a substantial plate of food on this Thanksgiving.

Adam's Angels a street-wise philanthropy group has been able to make the plan with the Unitarian Church.

A two-hour time slot has been set up. The first meals will go out at 1 p.m.

McKaig was spotted shopping earlier this week including a trip to Costco with a cart stacked high with pies.

Adam McKaig, a local realtor, did a pivot earlier this year with a growing group of volunteers who have been helping those struggling during the virus crisis.

This has included food distribution, clothing give-a-ways, street outreach and other services.

Thursday has been one of the key days for the connection with those in need at Alameda Park in downtown Santa Barbara. In addition to some grab and go items, there's also a hot meal and pet services.

