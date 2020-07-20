Montecito Firefighters foundation donates defibrillators and emergency kits to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

What's Right

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Girls Inc. of Carpinteria announced on Monday that they received a donation of two Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines and response kits from the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation (MFCF).

The donations will be housed at the Girls Inc. Foothill Road campus.

AED machines are portable, life-saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

According to the FDA, the combination of CPR and early defibrillation is effective in saving lives when used within the first few minutes after a person has collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest.

“With so many lives entrusted on our campus daily, we are dedicated to ensuring all the necessary tools and equipment are available, if ever needed,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “We are grateful to the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation for outfitting our campus with these two machines and additional equipment that can be utilized as a lifesaving resource for our community.”

The donated equipment from MFCF includes two Defibtech Lifeline AED machines, two alarmed wall-mounted boxes to house the equipment, two sets of pediatric defibrillation pads, two Curaplex Red Response kits, and two Curaplex Stop the Bleed basic kits.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves more than 1,100 children between the ages of 4 to 18 every year. During the school year, the nonprofit’s facility is also used by The Howard School during the day.

The Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation aims to provide relief for underprivileged, disaster victims, and those facing emergency hardship situations, specifically in relation to children, firefighters, burn victims and their families.

To learn more about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, you can visit girlsinc-carp.org.

You can learn more about the Montecito Firefighters foundation here.