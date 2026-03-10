American Airlines grounding flights at Santa Maria Airport

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - American Airlines will end daily service from Santa Maria Airport (SMX) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on May, 7. 2026.

The announcement comes less than five months after the airline started daily service between the two airports on Oct. 15, 2025.

American Airlines said in a statement, "Service to Santa Maria, California (SMX) operated under the American Eagle banner in partnership with SkyWest Airlines. Unfortunately, flights to SMX did not meet performance expectations and SkyWest informed American it will discontinue service as of May 7."

The company added it will "proactively reach out to impacted customers with alternate travel arrangements or a refund in line with American’s customer-friendly policies."

For SMX and the City of Santa Maria, the decision is sure to be a significant disappointment.

When the new flight to PHX began last October, it marked the return of daily service at SMX for the first time since 2017.

However, when American leaves in early May, SMX will return to providing only twice-weekly commercial service through Allegiant Air and it's long-running flight to Las Vegas.

Santa Maria Valley Chamber Vice President of Economic Development & Government Affairs Suzanne Singh, who has long helped in the efforts to bring air service to Santa Maria, said in a statement, "It’s unfortunate that the Airlines didn’t give Santa Marian’s a chance."

In another statement provided to News Channel 3-12, Santa Maria Valley Chamber President/CEO Michael Boyer said, "While this is disappointing news for our community, it does not change the long-term value and potential of the Santa Maria Airport as a critical regional asset. Air service plays an important role in supporting economic development, tourism, and quality of life for residents and businesses throughout the Central Coast. We believe this is a moment for the airport, local leaders, business community, and regional partners to come together, stay proactive, and make a strong case for future commercial service. Santa Maria has real opportunity, and with a unified regional effort, we can work toward restoring service and strengthening connectivity for the future."

News Channel 3-12 reached out to SMX management for reaction on the decision, but has yet to receive a response.