Sister Cities Committee Members helped by firefighters in Mexico

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Members of the Santa Barbara / Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee are being helped by firefighter in Mexico.

Committee member and former Santa Barbara City Council Member Gil Garcia said the Rotary Club and the International Firefighter Training Association works with their sister city programs.

When they heard about six committee members stranded they reached out to help.

Garcia said the Fire Chief in Tuxpan, Jalisco arranged for an ambulance from Tonya to give the 6 of them a ride to the city of San Gabriel and from their they took a van to a hotel in Guadalajara near the airport .

They had rebooked a flight for Friday, but they are now trying to get an earlier flight on Wednesday or Thursday.

Their weekend flight was canceled when violence broke out following the death of a drug lord that sparked violence in many states in Mexico.

