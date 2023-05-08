SLO County travel industry reports strong numbers for last year, including record-breaking tourist spending

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County travel industry enjoyed an extremely successful and record-breaking year in 2022.

Visit SLO CAL, the countywide destination marketing and management organization for San Luis Obispo County, has released tourism-related metrics from last year which indicate the travel industry is continuing to thrive and remain a financial backbone for the region.

According to Visit SLO CAL, tourism in the county soared to an all-time best $2.15 billion in direct travel spending impact in SLO County.

The amount represents an impressive 13.8 percent increase in year over year numbers and a 6

percent increase from 2019, the previous record high ($2.02 billion).

Research also shows San Luis Obispo County welcomed 7.47 million visitors in 2022, which nearly reaching pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

With slightly less tourists visiting in 2022 than 2019, the numbers indicate that travelers spend more last year during their trips.

"We are ecstatic to share the news of our record-breaking year for tourism," said Chuck Davison,

President and CEO of Visit SLO CAL. "Tourism is the number two economic driver in the

region, second only to agriculture. Travel impacts every sector of business and supports local

economies across the globe, including right here in SLO CAL. Visitors support numerous sectors

across SLO CAL including accommodations, transportation, food and beverage, attractions,

retail and more. Between the taxes tourism generates and the local businesses it supports, tourism

plays an important role in positively contributing to the quality of life for our residents.”

Other key metrics achieved in San Luis Obispo County in 2022 include:

• SLO CAL’s tourism industry earnings (total after-tax net income for travel including

wages and salary disbursements) $865 million. This is an increase of 16.9 percent year

over year as well as an increase of 6.13 percent from 2019.

• Tourism comprises 9.78% of SLO CAL’s countywide GDP.

• Tourism contributes $62.7 million in transient occupancy tax revenue, which was a 6.3

percent increase year over year.

