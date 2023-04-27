Skip to Content
today at 12:09 pm
Published 12:00 pm

Fog and multiple flight disruptions slow the flow at the Santa Barbara Airport

The Santa Barbara Airport was impacted by thick fog Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thick fog has disrupted flights at the Santa Barbara Airport both Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Some planes did not come in at night and were not on site in the morning, leaving passengers looking for options.

The arrival and departure schedule had several changes with either delays or canceled flights listed on line and at the airport.
Several pilots have also told Newschannel 3-12 some instrument landing equipment is in repair at the airport, which changes the criteria allowed for flying in and out in foggy conditions.

In the normally very busy 6 a.m. hour, the airport terminal and lobby were quiet.

The fog impacted both private and commercial flights.

Dense coastal fog is in the forecast again Thursday night and Friday morning.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

