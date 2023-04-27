Fog and multiple flight disruptions slow the flow at the Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thick fog has disrupted flights at the Santa Barbara Airport both Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Some planes did not come in at night and were not on site in the morning, leaving passengers looking for options.

The arrival and departure schedule had several changes with either delays or canceled flights listed on line and at the airport.

Several pilots have also told Newschannel 3-12 some instrument landing equipment is in repair at the airport, which changes the criteria allowed for flying in and out in foggy conditions.

In the normally very busy 6 a.m. hour, the airport terminal and lobby were quiet.

The fog impacted both private and commercial flights.

Dense coastal fog is in the forecast again Thursday night and Friday morning.

