Spring break travel still in high gear for many people despite surging gas prices

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The rising gas prices in the last month may be hurting your budget but those who have made "Spring Break" travel plans are apparently not making U-turns.

The cost of gas in Santa Barbara County is hovering around $6. a gallon for unleaded self-serve gas, with some stations exceeding $7. a gallon for premium.

It's all being factored in to the cost of a trip for travelers and if they are driving a big RV or towing a trailer with a boat, motorcycles and ATV's they can expect to have a hefty bill for fuel before the fun runs out.

Travel experts say many people planned in advance and are sticking to their schedule, either on the highways or in the air. Popular flight destinations continue to be warmer weather resort locations in Hawaii and Mexico.

Even in the drought conditions, places like Cachuma Lake are still well stocked with fish and a draw for those who want to spend some time looking for the best "catch of the day."

Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara waterfront saw increasing foot traffic Monday.

The seasonal break period usually covers about three weeks on the calendar depending on when schools declare their breaks.

For months, travel plans have been on hold, and there's been a pent-up urge to get out and about.

(More details will be added here later today)

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3 - 11 - 12.