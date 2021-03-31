Large number of spring break travelers providing big boost to Pismo Beach businesses

Travel

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Pismo Beach is a busy place this week.

Spring break travelers are filling city streets, beaches, hotels, campgrounds, shops and restaurants, providing a huge boost to local businesses.

"Everybody has been coming to Pismo," said Lisa Kruitbosch with the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce. "It's bright. It sunshiny here and it's one of the best places to be here in California, so we have had a lot of tourism. I don't know if it has really stopped. It seems like we've been going full bore since last summer."

Kruitbosch adds many businesses are taking advantage of the thousands of visitors coming to the city each day.

"Our hoteliers and some of our businesses are having record days," said Kruitbosch. "They're selling so much stuff in some of the small boutique stores, they've not sold that much in years. It's great to see for our small businesses, our mom and pops, and our hotels are sold out right now, so it's a good thing that people are coming here."

She also points out how important the large visitor volume is to the business community.

"Anytime you are in a small little town, a beach community, and you have mom and pop businesses, it's so important to have the traffic and help keep them open," said Kruitbosch. "We can't stay open if we don't have people coming here to our town, so it's helping these mom and pops. It's helping them have employees and it's helping those employees be able to pay their bills."

The large amount of visitors comes at the same time the California Department of Public Health continues to advise people remain close to home.

Current state guidance recommends that people not travel more than 120 miles from their home and avoid non-essential travel.

"If you want to look at the mileage wise, Fresno and Bakersfield are within that 120 miles," said Kruitbosch. "I think for the most part people are being respectful. They are wearing their mask. They are being careful. We do live in a tourist town, so we have to embrace the tourists. We need it for our businesses. We don't want our businesses boarded up and closing."

However, after a year of COVID-19 related restrictions, people are traveling in greater numbers, particularly as many restrictions are loosening up across the state.

In addition, vaccine distribution is ramping up giving some people a greater comfort in traveling outside their home area.

Traditional cool weather in Pismo Beach is also a big draw this week.

While some parts of the state are seeing temperatures approaching 90 degrees, Pismo Beach is seeing temperatures in the 70's and 60's.

This week's busy spring break continues a strong trend for the city.

Throughout much of 2020 during the pandemic, Pismo Beach remained a popular draw for tourists.

Its ideal location in the state made it an easy place to travel to for visitors from all parts of California.

