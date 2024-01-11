Upgraded Eastside park expected to be well used in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Eastside, a densely populated area of the city, is getting back one of the few parks near the homes there.

A ribbon cutting will celebrate the park's recent improvements.

That includes two new playgrounds, fitness equipment and remodeled restrooms.

The City Parks and Recreations Department said in a news release: the Eastside Neighborhood Park Improvement Project was a collaborative effort guided by community input to create a safer and more enjoyable space for residents while bringing expanded recreation opportunities to the neighborhood.

The park will also have accessible pathways to connect park features, renovated turf areas, refreshed murals, and more than 250 cubic yards of fresh mulch. Enhancements to Yanonali Garden, the community garden within the park, are still ongoing.

The reopening of the park is vital to the recreational needs of the area along with the community unity.

The park is located at 118 N. Soledad St.

