Anglers hope to hook big fish and big prizes at the annual Cachuma Fish Derby

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - The annual Cachuma fish Derby takes place this weekend after a winter that has brought the lake level up to its highest mark in a decade.

The event is coordinated by the Neal Taylor Nature Center.

Thousands of dollars in prize money is up for grabs along with merchandise for outdoor enthusiasts.

The derby starts at 6 a.m. Saturday and concludes at noon on Sunday.

Registration is already underway and will continue through the event.

In the last few months, the county has had four separate deliveries of trout including 4000 pounds this week.

The total is 16,000 pounds of new fish in the lake just in time for the competition.

Cachuma is one of the more popular fishing locations on the Central Coast. It is also the primary water supply for the South Coast communities including Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.

