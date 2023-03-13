East Beach volleyball courts suffering from Santa Barbara rain runoff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The steady rain this winter has resulted in a strong runoff at Santa Barbara's East Beach where volleyball courts have now been impacted.



The courts are world famous and said to be the birth place of beach volleyball as a competitive sport that has eventually made it to the Olympics.



Erosion has taken out the base sand for many courts and they won't return until the rain and runoff stops and the sand is replenished.



This has happened before but it's been many years.



There are still some courts open and on West Beach , but there have been significant impacts.

A private group, Friends of East Beach has been helpful with the courts for several years, and some of the most famous players from this area have had courts in their name.



The poles that have come down in the storms have been salvaged and will be installed after the winter weather ends.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)