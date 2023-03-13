Skip to Content
Outdoors
By
New
Published 11:19 am

East Beach volleyball courts suffering from Santa Barbara rain runoff

The East Beach volleyball courts have seen significant sand wiped out by this year's storms in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
The East Beach volleyball courts have seen significant sand wiped out by this year's storms in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The steady rain this winter has resulted in a strong runoff at Santa Barbara's East Beach where volleyball courts have now been impacted.


The courts are world famous and said to be the birth place of beach volleyball as a competitive sport that has eventually made it to the Olympics.


Erosion has taken out the base sand for many courts and they won't return until the rain and runoff stops and the sand is replenished.


This has happened before but it's been many years.


There are still some courts open and on West Beach , but there have been significant impacts.

A private group, Friends of East Beach has been helpful with the courts for several years, and some of the most famous players from this area have had courts in their name.


The poles that have come down in the storms have been salvaged and will be installed after the winter weather ends.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)

Article Topic Follows: Outdoors
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content