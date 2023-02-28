Mountain driving concerns rise again with another low and cold storm coming to the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - With a short break between systems, the Central Coast is getting set for another low, cold and dangerous weather system to flow through until about midday Wednesday.

It could bring snow levels back down to 1500 feet, a level that was just hit last Thursday and turned the front country white like many people have never seen in this area. Long-timers recall that this has happened before, but it's been years.

Rainfall totals are expected to be from .50 inches to about 1.50 inches along the coastal zone.

At the Santa Barbara harbor the dredging operation to remove sand from the entrance is underway. That should open up the Federal Channel for safer boating for commercial and recreational boaters once the stormy seas calm down.

The inflow to Cachuma Lake is causing an impressive release of water from the Bradbury Dam. Downstream that could cause problems in the Lompoc farmland where the river can widen out.

Driver who are not familiar with areas that have pooling water or snow on the ground have been warned to stay out of the area and avoid locations where parked cars can prevent access for first responders.

Extra Sheriff and CHP patrol units are in the area after many problems took place in the last low level snow storm.

(More video, photos and details will be added here later today)

For more from John, follow him on Twitter below: